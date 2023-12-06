Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mary Baldwin joins Amazon Web Services Academy to help bridge workforce gaps
Local, Schools

Mary Baldwin joins Amazon Web Services Academy to help bridge workforce gaps

Crystal Graham
Published date:
student school test
(© sebra – stock.adobe.com)

Mary Baldwin University has joined AWS Academy, an Amazon Web Services program that provides a ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to fill high-demand technology positions.

“We are proud to make the AWS Academy curriculum available to our students,” said Will Webb, executive vice president for academic affairs and dean of MBU’s Palmer College of Professional Studies. “The rapid rise of cloud computing is creating a growing number of high-quality jobs at organizations around the world, and the technical skills that students develop through this program will position them well for their careers today and in the future.”

Mary Baldwin’s status as an AWS Academy member illustrates the university’s focus on career-connected learning, employer partnerships and higher education innovation.

The AWS Academy content will give students a competitive advantage in an industry that’s experiencing explosive growth.

“Across many industries, the demand for cloud knowledge and skills exceeds the supply,” said AWS Academy Global Program Lead Tracy Applegate. “And talent shortages are expected to have severe consequences for individual companies and the communities in which they operate.”

AWS Academy curriculum was designed to help academia help fill the gap and bolster the global talent supply chain.

Courses provide students with an overall understanding of cloud computing concepts like core services, security, architecture, pricing and support.

Courses will be taught by MBU professors who are approved by AWS Academy.

“The data tells us cloud computing skills are the number one hard skill sought by companies right now,” Webb said. “Preparing our students and educators with industry-recognized cloud certifications is one way we are showing our commitment to workforce and career development for our students. This work aligns directly with Mary Baldwin’s mission statement to ensure professional success for our students by equipping them with the skills, experience, confidence, and credentials they need to navigate a dynamic global economy.”

For more information online, visit www.marybaldwin.edu

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

Fentanyl
Health, U.S. & World

TRANQ Research Act will ‘develop our understanding of synthetic opioids and other harmful drugs’

Rebecca Barnabi
elon musk
U.S. & World

Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business

Chris Graham

Elon Musk, who has 10 kids with an assembly line of mothers, thinks I’m the “awful” one because my wife and I decided long ago not to have kids.

police investigation
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Crystal Graham

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred this summer.

image of lit bomb
Health, U.S. & World

UVA, Navy research finds brain inflammation in soldiers with repeated blast exposure

Rebecca Barnabi
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years

Crystal Graham
meth ring
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy

Crystal Graham
ukraine
U.S. & World

First indictments made under U.S. war crimes statute in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy