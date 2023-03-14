Countries
news march madness uva basketball on the big screen at the paramount theater
Sports

March Madness, UVA basketball on the big screen at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Virginia stars Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin, Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark. Photo by Dan Grogan.

For Virginia basketball fans who can’t make the trip to Orlando this week, watching the NCAA Tournament game vs. Furman at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville might be the next best thing.

The Downtown Mall theater will show the first round of the Big Dance on the big screen on March 16 at 12:40 p.m.

Admission is free, but advance registration is recommended. Concessions will be available.

Your registration does not guarantee your seat, according to organizers. Registered guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes early to claim your seat.

Unclaimed seats will be offered to the waitlist and standby line 15 minutes before event time.

The non-profit Paramount Theater has 1,041 seats.

Reserve your seat online at https://www.theparamount.net/event/uva-vs-furman

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

