Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County

A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday.

According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court.

Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on Nov. 8, leading to pending charges of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Turner was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.