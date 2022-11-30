Menu
news man wanted in johnson city tenn shooting arrested in albemarle county
Local/Virginia

Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published:
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday.

According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court.

Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on Nov. 8, leading to pending charges of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Turner was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

