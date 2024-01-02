Man arrested in murder of 54-year-old Norfolk woman just days after Christmas

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 54-year-old woman in Norfolk last week.

On Dec. 28, at 11:22 a.m., Norfolk police responded to a home in the 3700 block of Peterson Street for the report of an unresponsive woman.

When officers arrived, they found Michelle A. Ford, 54, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of their investigation, homicide detectives have charged Demetrios Bryant, 30, with second-degree murder.

Bryant is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.