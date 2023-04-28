Countries
Mailbag: Readers make call for Supreme Court checks and balances, ethics reform

No more delays: We need Supreme Court ethics now

Americans are losing faith in our Supreme Court, and it’s easy to see why.

The nine justices on the Supreme Court are the only federal judges not bound by a code of ethics. It’s up to the justices to self-police on ethical issues, and they want to keep it that way.

That’s why nothing happened when Clarence Thomas didn’t recuse himself from January 6th cases that could have directly implicated his wife. That’s why nothing happened when America found out Samuel Alito more than likely leaked a decision about reproductive health care to anti-abortion activists. And that’s why nothing happened when it was revealed that Chief Justice Roberts’ wife has earned millions of dollars recruiting for law firms with business before the Supreme Court.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Congress has a duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. They can do that by creating a code of ethics for the Supreme Court.

The highest court in the land should be held to the highest standard. It’s time to demand that Congress hold the Supreme Court accountable.

Howard Wilson Jr. resides in Bridgewater.

Clarence Thomas and the unethical Supreme Court must be checked

The recent news about Clarence Thomas’s financial entanglements with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow should be alarming to every American. This is what happens when the highest court in the land is given free rein to police itself. Clarence Thomas isn’t the first justice to engage in unethical behavior. And if Congress continues to ignore the need for a Supreme Court code of ethics, he won’t be the last.

Of the nine justices currently on the bench, four have been called out for unethical behavior and connections in the last year. Neil Gorsuch sold property to the head of a law firm with cases in front of the Supreme Court. Samuel Alito dined with anti-abortion activists and allegedly leaked decisions on reproductive health. John Roberts’ wife has earned millions of dollars from law firms with business before the Supreme Court.

Congress has a constitutional duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they act and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics.

Dawn Davis resides in Staunton.

Supreme Court justices are not above the law

Josephine Randolph-Jackson resides in Charlottesville.

