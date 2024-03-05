Mailbag: I’m ‘against’ Tony Bennett, but also somehow in the tank for him

Why are you so against Tony Bennett?

Your articles are so negative and very critical toward him. I would love for you to find something positive to say about him and all of his great accomplishments the man has had in his 15 years at UVA.

And yes, he’s won 20-plus games this year again!

Gene

I am not “against” Tony Bennett.

Critical is bad in your mind, apparently. Critical, to me, means, objectivity. Objectively, he’s not doing a good job right now. His team has scored in the 40s in four of its last five games. The reason is, he’s not making obvious adjustments to his offense.

And then the answer he gives when asked about it is, the guys are inexperienced.

This team has too much talent to have been blown out in its nine losses.

And I’m the bad guy for pointing all of this out.

Chris

I find it strange that you felt the need to defend (someone who doesn’t need defending) like he was a family relative. I do see that in the media around Charlottesville, so it’s not hard to believe; it’s almost like he has mob connections, and to voice anything against anything he does, there’s a veiled threat of retribution.

It’s unnecessary, he’s a multimillion-dollar coach. No one is saying he’s a terrible coach, not even close.

His resume speaks for itself. I love Tony Bennett and his program. He’s a great prep coach and development coach, but continuing to play Andrew Rohde is inexcusable, burning Elijah Gertrude‘s redshirt to let him sit on the bench is inexcusable. Just because Tony isn’t dropping f-bombs doesn’t make him “a better” person or coach (believe me, he’s dropping them inside);

D

So, now I’m too much “for” Tony Bennett, so much so that I’m guilty at times of defending him like he’s a family relative.

No one is what their public image is. Tony dropped that f-bomb in the Wake game and got teed up; makes him human, like the rest of us.

He’s too insular in his thinking, which is a major blind spot.

The only defense I can give to him continuing to give Rohde minutes is, he doesn’t have many options behind Rohde.

Rohde was a recruiting miss; and no, Gertrude, where he is right now at his stage in development, is not the answer.

Burning Gertrude’s redshirt and not playing him: not smart.

Keeping the redshirt on Anthony Robinson when, if nothing else, we could use his size and five fouls for 5-7 minutes a game: also not smart.

But, flip side, six ACC regular-season titles in the last 10 years, two ACC Tournament titles, one national title.

Where I defend is, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, like so many in this day and age are prone to do, no matter what it is you’re talking about – sports, politics, personal life, whatever.

Where I’m critical is: no one is above being criticized, including, obviously, me.

I don’t make quite as much to do my job as Tony Bennett makes to do his, but I’m well-compensated.

I can take it, my guess is, he can take it; we’re all just trying to get a little better every day.