Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mailbag: I’m ‘against’ Tony Bennett, but also somehow in the tank for him
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: I’m ‘against’ Tony Bennett, but also somehow in the tank for him

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva tony bennett louisville
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Why are you so against Tony Bennett?

Your articles are so negative and very critical toward him. I would love for you to find something positive to say about him and all of his great accomplishments the man has had in his 15 years at UVA.

And yes, he’s won 20-plus games this year again!

Gene

I am not “against” Tony Bennett.

Critical is bad in your mind, apparently. Critical, to me, means, objectivity. Objectively, he’s not doing a good job right now. His team has scored in the 40s in four of its last five games. The reason is, he’s not making obvious adjustments to his offense.

And then the answer he gives when asked about it is, the guys are inexperienced.

This team has too much talent to have been blown out in its nine losses.

And I’m the bad guy for pointing all of this out.

Chris

 

I find it strange that you felt the need to defend (someone who doesn’t need defending) like he was a family relative. I do see that in the media around Charlottesville, so it’s not hard to believe; it’s almost like he has mob connections, and to voice anything against anything he does, there’s a veiled threat of retribution.

It’s unnecessary, he’s a multimillion-dollar coach. No one is saying he’s a terrible coach, not even close.

His resume speaks for itself. I love Tony Bennett and his program. He’s a great prep coach and development coach, but continuing to play Andrew Rohde is inexcusable, burning Elijah Gertrude‘s redshirt to let him sit on the bench is inexcusable. Just because Tony isn’t dropping f-bombs doesn’t make him “a better” person or coach (believe me, he’s dropping them inside);

D

So, now I’m too much “for” Tony Bennett, so much so that I’m guilty at times of defending him like he’s a family relative.

No one is what their public image is. Tony dropped that f-bomb in the Wake game and got teed up; makes him human, like the rest of us.

He’s too insular in his thinking, which is a major blind spot.

The only defense I can give to him continuing to give Rohde minutes is, he doesn’t have many options behind Rohde.

Rohde was a recruiting miss; and no, Gertrude, where he is right now at his stage in development, is not the answer.

Burning Gertrude’s redshirt and not playing him: not smart.

Keeping the redshirt on Anthony Robinson when, if nothing else, we could use his size and five fouls for 5-7 minutes a game: also not smart.

But, flip side, six ACC regular-season titles in the last 10 years, two ACC Tournament titles, one national title.

Where I defend is, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, like so many in this day and age are prone to do, no matter what it is you’re talking about – sports, politics, personal life, whatever.

Where I’m critical is: no one is above being criticized, including, obviously, me.

I don’t make quite as much to do my job as Tony Bennett makes to do his, but I’m well-compensated.

I can take it, my guess is, he can take it; we’re all just trying to get a little better every day.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro played by the rules with the Northrop Grumman deal: Need to change the rules
2 Virginia state senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’
3 Two deceased whales, two days: First necropsy complete; mammal buried deep in sand
4 Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’
5 Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro

Latest News

hands with car key
Local

Augusta County Library hosts car maintenance workshop with mobile mechanic

Rebecca Barnabi
Oppenheimer
Arts & Culture, US & World

Larissa Goalder: Who will take the top awards at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday?

Contributors

Predictions for winners in the 2024 Oscars have been coming in, with a few surprises happening recently. Based on who wins the BAFTA’s or the SAG awards, Oscar predictions can be pretty solid right now.

elephant eye close up zoo
Local

Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Crystal Graham

Rockbridge County has been granted custody of 71 animals from Natural Bridge Zoo following a six-day jury trial and more than 10 hours of deliberation.

waynesboro
Local, Politics

Waynesboro played by the rules with the Northrop Grumman deal: Need to change the rules

Chris Graham
black mold in house
Local, Politics

Virginia Organizing event to ask Youngkin to sign bills addressing the housing crisis

Crystal Graham
right whale
Virginia

Two deceased whales, two days: First necropsy complete; mammal buried deep in sand

Crystal Graham
sting aew retirement
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

AEW ‘Revolution’ review: Khan finally gets something right with Sting finale

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status