Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mailbag: Fans are moving away from college football, hoops because of NIL, transfer portal
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: Fans are moving away from college football, hoops because of NIL, transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published date:

Players moving around from team to team, unconstrained, lured away by NIL awards, is wrecking college sports. The current state of musical chairs is rapidly eroding viewer interest, and therefore future sport revenue.

The kids want money, so let’s go all the way. Let’s have high school kids, supported by agents, sign binding four-year incentivized compensation contracts and impose salary caps to be determined by each conference.

Unfortunate, and not ideal, but a heck of a lot better than what we have today.

Peter B.

college basketball money NIL
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

I think this is the way this has to evolve.

Contracts: I can see kids being signed to one-, two-, three- and four-year deals, depending on what both sides would want to negotiate.

Then, there would be no more yearly transfers; also, the kids actually get paid.

The holdup: the cost to the schools.

I’m still working out the numbers on this, but a good approximation is what players, in the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL make as a share of overall league revenues.

Generally, it’s between 52 and 57 percent, from my memory of each of their last labor agreements.

Using that as the baseline, schools would need to basically double their athletics budgets.

In real-money terms, UVA, which spent $162 million on its athletics budget last year, would have to be able to spend $324 million.

What ends up happening here, realistically, is a number of non-revenue sports end up getting the axe, and even then, salaries for FB and MBB coaches have to come way, way down to get things in balance.

The NCAA is fighting this tooth and nail.

Chris G.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

cave cavern image generic
Cops & Courts, Virginia

38-year-old woman dies following a 100-foot fall in Virginia cave

Crystal Graham
Three friends talking outside
Health, Local

‘Transmission bottleneck’: UVA researchers discover previous unknown of HIV

Rebecca Barnabi

Researchers at UVA School of Medicine have found long-sought answers to questions about HIV transmission which could prevent the disease.

mark warner
Politics, U.S. & World

Notebook: Warner heaps praise on Saudis, updates on Israel-Gaza after Middle East trip

Chris Graham

It sounds like U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, on a recent trip to the Middle East, saw the Saudi Arabia that the Saudi royal family wants people to see.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: AFP editor Chris Graham addresses the Virginia Basketball panic button

Chris Graham
bucees front of store
Local

First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month

Crystal Graham
birds
Climate, U.S. & World

Conservation group: Bird flu could infect people; solution needed to prevent next pandemic

Crystal Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty falls in OT at Louisiana Tech, 80-76; third straight loss for Flames

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status