Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week

Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) – Starting August 15, Woody’s Lake Road will be open from Route 29 business to Route 1310 (Trojan Road) to two-way traffic. Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to two-way traffic. Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) from Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to one-way traffic flowing east to Route 1329 (Wildwood Drive) thru Dec 15. Changes in traffic pattern are likely. Est. comp Nov 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Bedford County:

Route 221 Forest Rd. intersections Route 1425 Graves Mill and Route 1426 Gristmill Rd. – Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Started May 1 2022 and est. comp. May 18, 2023.

Route 1425 at Route 1426 – Upgrading video detection.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 at Route 15 – Repairing pavement messages.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Note: Weather permitting, on December 3 and 4 between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm, contractor will be installing alternating lane closures to mill and pave the approaches to the new bridge and turning traffic onto the new bridge. Contractor will be utilizing message boards, signs and traffic control devices to direct traffic. Inclement weather dates will be December 10 and 11.

Route 29B Timberlake Road intersection Route 622 Waterlick Road – Safety improvement project lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May 1 est. comp. May 12, 2023. Starting Oct.10 a detour will be put in place between Timberlake Rd and Progress Dr. Traffic will be routed from Waterlick Rd. on to Progress Rd on to Crowell Ln. and back to Timberlake Rd. Police, Signs and Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

Route 29 South/Route 460 West– Temporary westbound lane closures.

Route 29 at Route 924 – Sign maintenance.

Route 623 – Road Closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge replacement project on Route 623 in Campbell County. Route 623 (Town Fork Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 625 (Austin Mill Road) to Route 682 (Leesville Road). Road closure began August 15th, 2022 and due to delays has been extended until December 16th, 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Beginning on September 27, 2022, weather permitting, one way detours will be removed with two way traffic pattern along Route 501 and Route 610. Lane closures and shoulder closures will continue. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound and westbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Ro­ute 60 over James River – Bridge Deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns rescheduled and began the week of June 6. Est. comp July 14, 2024.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 at Bannister River – Road closure for bridgework. Motorists should expect delays on Route 29 at the Bannister River in the Tightsqueeze area of Pittsylvania County. The northbound bridge will close for repair and both north and south traffic will cross the southbound bridge. Bridgework began April 4 and continuing until approximately August of 2023.

Route 670 (Deer View Road) – Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement on Route 670 in Pittsylvania County. Route 670 (Deer View Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 642 (Scott Jacobs Memorial Dr.), to the intersection of Route 671 (Midway Road). This section of Route 670 will be closed 12/05/2022 – 01/20/2023.

Route 845 (Hinesville Road) – Road closed for bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays due to bridge repairs on Route 845 in Pittsylvania County. Route 845 (Hinesville Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 844 (Mt. Cross Road), to the intersection of Route 882 (Medical Center Road). This section of Route 845 will be closed 11/28/2022 – 12/02/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note districtwide activities above.