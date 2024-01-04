Countries
Home Longwood battles, ultimately falls in OT at Winthrop, 68-60
Basketball, Sports

Longwood battles, ultimately falls in OT at Winthrop, 68-60

Chris Graham
Published date:

longwoodLongwood got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Christmas, but the Lancers fell at Winthrop, 68-60, in OT on Wednesday.

Winthrop (10-6, 1-0 Big South) repeatedly attacked the basket after halftime, shooting 25 free throws in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Kelton Talford and Nick Johnson shot nine free throws apiece, and Kasen Harrison shot eight more in the contest. All three matched with 15 points as four Eagles scored in double digits.

Christmas led Longwood (12-4, 0-1 Big South) with his fourth double-double of the season, and Walyn NapperSzymon Zapala and DA Houston each chipped in 10 points apiece.

“The whole game, I thought we got outcompeted,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “I thought we played OK, but they had eight offensive rebounds in the first half. I didn’t think we played with great energy and urgency, and I thought we just played with them. I thought they outcompeted us. Which is something within your control, and you can handle that. That’s a disappointment.”

Longwood led 25-20 at the break, and led by as many as nine in the second half, but Winthrop slowly chipped away.

KJ Doucet knotted the game at 55 with 34 seconds to play. He had 10 points in the game.

Both sides had a look in the final 30 seconds, but they were off target to send the game to overtime.

The two sides were tight early in the extra period before Johnson created separation with five straight points for a 62-57 Winthrop lead that effectively iced the game.

Longwood returns home to take on Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 3 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

