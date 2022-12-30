Menu
Opinion

Local Republican: Early voting goes on too long, pastors can vouch for you to buy a gun

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia state capitol
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

Chris Runion has a couple of solutions for things that nobody other than him are saying are problems.

First, Runion, a Republican from Bridgewater who represents portions of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham in the Virginia House of Delegates, thinks the Commonwealth’s 45 days of early in-person voting is too much.

“We would accomplish what we need to in 14 days,” said Runion, who told veteran News Virginian reporter Bob Stuart that he is concerned about the costs that the longer period of early voting imposes on localities.

Gotta say, this is a unique angle at trying to get at the Republican Party platform goal of getting rid of early voting entirely.

It costs localities too much.

Next thing you know, we’ll just do away with elections altogether, you know, because of the costs.

The second solution that Runion has for something that isn’t a problem is the requirement of photo IDs for firearms transfers.

An actual quote from Stuart’s article had Runion saying “folks in our religious communities don’t have them,” which …

What?

Runion suggests allowing birth certificates, character references, and then this actual quote from the story:

“A clerk of court shared with me that a pastor can vouch for their identity,” Runion said.

No, that wouldn’t be abused by people with ill intent who would get their “pastors” with online certificates proclaiming them as such.

Virginia already has the reputation as being the No. 1 source for illegal handguns on the East Coast.

Sure, let’s go ahead and make it even easier for the bad guys to get guns.

Chris Runion is a decent guy to talk with, but we can do without this nonsense.

Chris Graham

