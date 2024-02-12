Countries
Local Panera Bread locations relaunch 'Change 4 Children,' raise funds for UVA Health Children's
Health, Local

Local Panera Bread locations relaunch ‘Change 4 Children,’ raise funds for UVA Health Children’s

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
child vaccine
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Panera Bread locations in Virginia are relaunching “Change 4 Children,” a fundraising campaign to raise money for UVA Health Children’s.

Panera Bread will present UVA Health Children’s with a check tomorrow in Charlottesville for $38,559 from the restaurant’s most recent round of fundraising. In 10 years, the campaign has raised more than $1 million to create the Panera Family Lounge and a pediatric oncology fellowship as well as support for cancer research, the pediatric transplant program and the Patient and Family Centered Care program.

Change 4 Children will encourage diners at Panera Bread locations in Charlottesville, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Martinsburg, W.Va., Ranson, W.Va., Roanoke, Warrenton, Waynesboro and Winchester to round up purchases to a whole dollar amount to benefit UVA Health Children’s.

Money raised in the next phase of the campaign will support the expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Units at UVA Health Children’s to help more children across Virginia get the care they need.

U.S. News & World has ranked UVA Health Children’s as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia, with nine specialties ranked in the top 50 nationally. UVA Health Children’s receives more than 425,000 patient visits annually.

Local Panera Bread cafes launch UVA Children’s Hospital fundraiser – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

