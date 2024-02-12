Local Panera Bread locations relaunch ‘Change 4 Children,’ raise funds for UVA Health Children’s

Panera Bread locations in Virginia are relaunching “Change 4 Children,” a fundraising campaign to raise money for UVA Health Children’s.

Panera Bread will present UVA Health Children’s with a check tomorrow in Charlottesville for $38,559 from the restaurant’s most recent round of fundraising. In 10 years, the campaign has raised more than $1 million to create the Panera Family Lounge and a pediatric oncology fellowship as well as support for cancer research, the pediatric transplant program and the Patient and Family Centered Care program.

Change 4 Children will encourage diners at Panera Bread locations in Charlottesville, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Martinsburg, W.Va., Ranson, W.Va., Roanoke, Warrenton, Waynesboro and Winchester to round up purchases to a whole dollar amount to benefit UVA Health Children’s.

Money raised in the next phase of the campaign will support the expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Units at UVA Health Children’s to help more children across Virginia get the care they need.

U.S. News & World has ranked UVA Health Children’s as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia, with nine specialties ranked in the top 50 nationally. UVA Health Children’s receives more than 425,000 patient visits annually.

Related stories:

Local Panera Bread cafes launch UVA Children’s Hospital fundraiser – Augusta Free Press