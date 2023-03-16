Live Blog: AFP reports courtside from Virginia-Furman NCAA Tournament game

AFP editor Chris Graham is courtside – actually courtside, as in, right behind the TV announcers, not up in the rafters, like usual – for today’s NCAA Tournament South Region first-round game between Virginia (25-7) and Furman (27-7). The game tips at 12:40 p.m. ET. Share this page Tags ACCUVA Chris Graham Chris Graham In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected]. View all posts by Chris Graham