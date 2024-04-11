Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington announces artists for summer concert series

The popular summer concert series at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington will run from May 10 through Sept. 14 with artists including the Steep Canyon Rangers, 49 Winchester and Zach Top.

Tickets are on sale now (many shows are waitlist only) on the theater’s website.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by UTS Systems and J.F. Brown Real Estate.

Local and regional food, beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase at all shows.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org

Lime Kiln Theater summer music lineup