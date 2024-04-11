Countries
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington announces artists for summer concert series

Crystal Graham
Published date:
outdoor summer concert
(© Day Of Victory Stu. – stock.adobe.com)

The popular summer concert series at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington will run from May 10 through Sept. 14  with artists including the Steep Canyon Rangers, 49 Winchester and Zach Top.

Tickets are on sale now (many shows are waitlist only) on the theater’s website.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by UTS Systems and J.F. Brown Real Estate.

Local and regional food, beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase at all shows.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org

Lime Kiln Theater summer music lineup

  • May 10-11 – Steep Canyon Rangers with Zandi Holup
  • June 1 – Blue Highway with Chatham Rabbits
  • June 7 – The Wood Brothers with The Bygones
  • June 21-22 – 49 Winchester with Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers
  • July 12 – Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour
  • July 20 – East Nash Grass with The Country Cousins
  • Aug. 10 – Tim O’Brien Band
  • Aug. 16-17 – Zach Top with Matt Koziol
  • Aug. 31 – Viv & Riley, Alexa Rose, Dori Freeman
  • Sept. 14 – James McMurtry with BettySoo

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

