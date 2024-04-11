Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington announces artists for summer concert series

The popular summer concert series at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington will run from May 10 through Sept. 14 with artists including the Steep Canyon Rangers, 49 Winchester and Zach Top.
Tickets are on sale now (many shows are waitlist only) on the theater’s website.
Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by UTS Systems and J.F. Brown Real Estate.
Local and regional food, beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase at all shows.
For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org
Lime Kiln Theater summer music lineup
- May 10-11 – Steep Canyon Rangers with Zandi Holup
- June 1 – Blue Highway with Chatham Rabbits
- June 7 – The Wood Brothers with The Bygones
- June 21-22 – 49 Winchester with Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers
- July 12 – Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour
- July 20 – East Nash Grass with The Country Cousins
- Aug. 10 – Tim O’Brien Band
- Aug. 16-17 – Zach Top with Matt Koziol
- Aug. 31 – Viv & Riley, Alexa Rose, Dori Freeman
- Sept. 14 – James McMurtry with BettySoo