Library of Virginia to bring mobile programming van to Staunton Public Library

The Library of Virginia will bring its LVA On the Go van to the Staunton Public Library on Saturday, March 9. from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees at the Staunton Public Library event can explore research resources, register for a library card, discuss regional and family history and discover educational materials.

There will also be library staff presentations and activities as follows:

1 p.m. – African American Genealogy

2 p.m. – Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative

3 p.m. – LVA Digital Resources

LVA On the Go, which debuted last year, continues its statewide tour in 2024, bringing some of the library’s resources, staff expertise and programming to every corner of the Commonwealth.

The visits enhance awareness of the library’s collections and resources, strengthen ties to local organizations, capture stories and histories from community members and provide a memorable and fun experience.

The Staunton Public Library is located at 1 Churchville Ave. in Staunton.

For more information, visit edu.lva.virginia.gov/lva-on-the-go.