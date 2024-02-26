Countries

Home Library of Virginia to bring mobile programming van to Staunton Public Library
Arts & Culture, Local

Library of Virginia to bring mobile programming van to Staunton Public Library

Crystal Graham
Published date:
LVA on the go van
Submitted

The Library of Virginia will bring its LVA On the Go van to the Staunton Public Library on Saturday, March 9. from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees at the Staunton Public Library event can explore research resources, register for a library card, discuss regional and family history and discover educational materials.

There will also be library staff presentations and activities as follows:

  • 1 p.m. – African American Genealogy
  • 2 p.m. – Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative
  • 3 p.m. – LVA Digital Resources

LVA On the Go, which debuted last year, continues its statewide tour in 2024, bringing some of the library’s resources, staff expertise and programming to every corner of the Commonwealth.

The visits enhance awareness of the library’s collections and resources, strengthen ties to local organizations, capture stories and histories from community members and provide a memorable and fun experience.

The Staunton Public Library is located at 1 Churchville Ave. in Staunton.

For more information, visit edu.lva.virginia.gov/lva-on-the-go.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

