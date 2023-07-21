Liberty picked second in preseason Conference USA football poll

Liberty, gearing up for its first season in Conference USA, was picked to finish second in the league in the preseason poll voted on by members of the news media ahead of next week’s C-USA Football Kickoff.

Western Kentucky, which tied for second in the conference in 2022, was picked first in the media poll.

League champ UTSA, which finished its 2022 C-USA season with an 8-0 record and was 11-3 overall, is moving to the AAC this season.

Liberty was 8-5 in 2022 in its final season as an FBS independent, getting out to a 7-1 start that included wins over BYU and Arkansas, before losing four of its last five, including a 21-19 loss to Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The 2023 season will be the first for new coach Jamey Chadwell, who replaced Hugh Freeze, who left Liberty for Auburn after guiding the Flames to a 34-15 mark in his four seasons in Lynchburg.

Chadwell, at Coastal Carolina, was 39-22 in five seasons, leading the Chanticleers to an 11-1 record and #14 final national ranking in 2020, and following that up with 11-2 and 9-3 seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Chadwell is 99-57 in 14 seasons overall in stops including Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern, Delta State and North Greenville.

WKU (18) Liberty (4) MTSU Louisiana Tech New Mexico State UTEP Jacksonville State FIU and Sam Houston

Note: First-place votes are listed in parentheses, and the predicted order of finish was selected by a panel of the league’s media.

2023 CUSA Preseason Player Watch List

OFFENSE

QB Gavin Hardison, RS Sr., UTEP

QB Grayson James, Jr., FIU

QB Diego Pavia, Sr., New Mexico State

QB Austin Reed, RS Sr., WKU

RB Anwar Lewis, RS Jr., Jacksonville State

RB Frank Peasant, Jr., Middle Tennessee

WR Ife Adeyi, Sr., Sam Houston

WR Malachi Corley, Jr., WKU

WR Noah Frith, Sr., Liberty

WR Smoke Harris, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech

TE Sean Brown, RS Jr., Jacksonville State

OL Carson Bruno, RS So., Louisiana Tech

OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Sr., Liberty

OL Ethan Hagler, Sr., Sam Houston

OL Elijah Klein, RS Sr., UTEP

OL Quantavious Lee, Jr., WKU

OL Jacob Peace, Sr., FIU

OL Shiyazh Pete, RS So., New Mexico State

OL Keylan Rutledge, So., Middle Tennessee

DEFENSE

DE Praise Amaewhule, RS Sr., UTEP

DE J-Rock Swain, Jr., Jacksonville State

DL Kendy Charles, Sr., Liberty

DL Marley Cook, RS Jr., Middle Tennessee

DL Jordan Guerad, RS So., FIU

DL Deshon Hall, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DL Chris Hardie, RS Jr., Jacksonville State

DL Markel Perry, Gr., Sam Houston

DL Dion Wilson Jr., Jr., New Mexico State

LB JaQues Evans, Jr., WKU

LB Kavian Gaither, Jr., Sam Houston

LB Tyrice Knight, RS Sr., UTEP

LB Donovan Manuel, Sr., FIU

DB Quinton Reese, Sr., Liberty

DB Willie Roberts, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DB Teldrick Ross, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB Andre Seldon, RS So., New Mexico State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Nick Brown, So., Liberty

K Alen Karajic, Jr., Jacksonville State

K Zeke Rankin, Jr., Middle Tennessee

K/P Jadon Cardell, RS So., Sam Houston

P Tom Ellard, RS So., WKU

P Daton Montiel, RS Jr., FIU

P Joshua Sloan, Jr., UTEP

PR/KR Smoke Harris, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech

KR Jonathan Brady, So., New Mexico State