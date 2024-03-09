Liberty holds on for 82-79 win over Western Kentucky in regular-season finale

Liberty held on for an 82-79 win over Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon on Senior Day at Liberty Arena.

Fifth-year senior Kyle Rode led the Flames (18-13, 7-9 C-USA) on his Senior Day, matching a career high with 31 points and tying a career high with seven made three-pointers. Fellow fifth-year senior Shiloh Robinson scored a season-best 14 points on his Senior Day. Colin Porter (15 points) and Kaden Metheny (12 points) joined Rode and Robinson in double figures.

Western Kentucky slips to 19-11 on the year and finishes with an even 8-8 mark in league play.

Liberty turned an eight-point first half deficit into a 36-32 lead at the half and never trailed in the second half despite it being a one-possession game on several occasions.

The Flames built up an eight-point lead, 69-61, with 4:31 left, but WKU closed with three (73-70) with a 9-4 run.

Liberty led 78-72 with 38 seconds remaining following a pair of Shiloh Robinson free throws, but the Hilltoppers got within three, 80-77, following a triple from Dontaie Allen with nine seconds left.

On the next inbounds play, the Flames committed a turnover, leading to a Don McHenry layup with five seconds left to cut the Liberty lead to 80-79. Colin Porter was fouled, knocked down a pair of free throws, and he Liberty defense held strong, as WKU could not get a shot off in the closing seconds.