Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Liberty hands Sam Houston its first C-USA loss, racing past the Bearkats, 82-66
Basketball, Sports

Liberty hands Sam Houston its first C-USA loss, racing past the Bearkats, 82-66

Chris Graham
Published date:
liberty university
(© Rosemarie
– stock.adobe.com)

Liberty handed Sam Houston its first C-USA loss of the season, defeating the visiting Bearkats 82-66 on Saturday evening at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (13-7, 2-3 C-USA) completed a 2-0 weekend and improve to 8-2 at home.

Kyle Rode led the way for Liberty with a team-high 19 points. Point guard Colin Porter flirted with a triple-double, totaling 12 points, a career-high nine boards and eight assists.

Kaden Metheny added four three-pointers and 17 points for the home side.

Liberty never trailed in the game, but it was a stretch of play in the second half that allowed the Flames to pull away from the Bearkats (10-9, 3-1 C-USA). Liberty hit seven straight shots during that span in the second half. The hot shooting turned an 11-point (59-48) edge into a 22-point lead (78-56) with just under five minutes remaining.

Metheny started the run with a driving layup, followed by a three-pointer on the next trip down to give the Flames a 64-48 lead with 8:53 left.

At the 6:45 mark, Metheny buried his fourth and final triple of the night to extend the lead to 71-52. Kyle Rode capped off the outburst with his fifth and final three of the night to push the Liberty lead to 78-56 with 4:48 on the clock.

“Sam Houston does a really good job in their schemes,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “There’s a reason they’re 3-0. Chris (Mudge) has done a terrific job with his group. Their staff has got them playing really well. You can tell the talent in this league is evident.

“I thought we battled. We had a stretch in the first half where we let them get away a little bit. We answered most of their counterpunches. Our group is fairly unselfish and connected, I thought you saw that this evening,” McKay said.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia
2 Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
3 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 75-66 win at Georgia Tech
4 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

uva andrew rohde
Basketball, Sports

Analysis: Why is Tony Bennett giving 29.1 minutes per game to Andrew Rohde?

Chris Graham
american flag
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner ‘gravely concerned’ about foreign influence in 2024 election

Chris Graham

Our nation has had a presidential election decided by Congress, another lead to a civil war, a third, after that civil war, decided by a compromise that ushered in a century of racial segregation.

norfolk virginia beach
Politics, Virginia

Two Hampton Roads cold cases solved through Virginia sexual assault initiative

Crystal Graham

Two cold cases in Hampton Roads from 1987 and 1989 have been solved thanks to a statewide Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, or SAKI program.

erths dinosaur zoo forbes center
Arts & Culture, Local

Dinosaurs to invade the ‘Burg next Sunday with interactive puppetry-based production

Crystal Graham
stink bug closeup
Opinion

Roddy Scheer: Natural pest control

Contributors
Old Rag
Arts & Culture, Climate, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park announces permanent ticketing system at Old Rag Mountain 

Crystal Graham
republicans 2024
Opinion

Bob Topper: Founding principles at risk as religious right continues takeover of the Republican Party

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status