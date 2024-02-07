Countries
Football, Sports

Liberty Football adds 10 transfers, three prep signees to 2024 recruiting class

Chris Graham
liberty university
Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell announced on Wednesday the addition of 10 transfers three prep recruits to his 2024 football signing class.

All the newcomers have already enrolled at the school and will take part in Liberty’s spring practices, which start on Friday morning. The Flames will hold their annual Spring Football Game at Williams Stadium on March 2 to wrap up spring workouts.

In December, Chadwell announced 18 new signees as part of the early signing period. Today’s transfer and newcomer additions bring the 2024 football signing class count currently to 31 total newcomers.

The transfers include QB Ryan Burger (Appalachian State), WR Donte Lee, Jr. (Shaw), WR Tyson Mobley (Coastal Carolina), OL John Paul Flores (Louisville), DB Dominick Hill (Temple), LB Jahmar Brown (Coastal Carolina), LB Teylor Jackson (East Carolina), LB Aidan Vaughan (Wisconsin), DL Eli Hall (Wake Forest) and K/P Colin Karhu (North Greenville).

The additional newcomers include K/P Sam Crossan (Red Lion Christian Academy), K/P Caleb Willis (Apex HS) and DL Weston Woodard (Liberty Christian Academy).

The Flames’ newcomers include five offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, five linebackers, four defensive backs, four wide receivers, three specialists, two quarterbacks, two tight ends and one running back.

