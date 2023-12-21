Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home LewisGale staff creates 800-pound food sculpture to donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia
Arts & Media, Virginia

LewisGale staff creates 800-pound food sculpture to donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
food insecurity
(© Elena Shi – stock.adobe.com)

LewisGale Medical Center will award Feeding Southwest Virginia a $20,000 grant to fight food insecurity.

Hospital colleagues earned the gift by winning second place in a national food drive sculpture contest hosted by the hospital’s parent company, HCA Healthcare. For the “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food & Nutrition Drive” contest, LewisGale Medical Center constructed a 10-foot wide by eight-foot-tall “Etch A Sketch” out of approximately 800 canned vegetables and nearly 150 boxes of stuffing. The structure weighs more than 800 pounds.

“Our colleagues continually show up for our patients, their families, and our communities,” LewisGale Chief Nursing Officer Amy Woods said. “We are elated to make a significant donation to such a worthy organization that helps our friends, family and neighbors.”

LewisGale staff and leaders will present the check and food donation at Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Salem office today to CEO and President Pamela Irvine.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a partner of Feeding America. For 40 years, the food bank’s ultimate mission has been to nourish neighbors, engage community partners and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The food bank’s primary function is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately $28 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through more than 400 food pantries and meal programs throughout our 26-county and 9-city service region.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
2 Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer
3 U.S. Senate approves backpay to servicemembers blocked by Sen. Tuberville
4 Elliott makes more excuses for why Virginia keeps missing out on top in-state recruits
5 Cry me a river: Florida State’s complaints about the ACC are getting old

Latest News

school lunch
Health, Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push FDA, CDC to act on reports of lead-poisoned cinnamon in children’s apple sauce

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

‘All in’: MBU names new vice president of university advancement: Interim VP Mary Cohill Harvey

Rebecca Barnabi

(MBU President Jeff Stein announced today that Mary Cohill Harvey will become the new vice president of university advancement.

virginia map
Virginia

Electrical distributor to invest $37M to expand Hanover County facility

Rebecca Barnabi

A member-owned electrical distributor that serves cooperatives and investor-owned utilities will invest $37 million to expand in Virginia.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County: Mount Sidney man charged in case involving stolen guns, money

Chris Graham
judge banging gavel in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced for shooting woman, taking phone after offering ride to store

Crystal Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Red-hot Liberty Flames sizzle, get 10th win, in 79-63 road W at Utah Valley

Chris Graham
farm sprinkler
Climate, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would speed up, streamline NRCS approval of conservation processes for farmers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status