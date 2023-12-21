LewisGale staff creates 800-pound food sculpture to donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia

LewisGale Medical Center will award Feeding Southwest Virginia a $20,000 grant to fight food insecurity.

Hospital colleagues earned the gift by winning second place in a national food drive sculpture contest hosted by the hospital’s parent company, HCA Healthcare. For the “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food & Nutrition Drive” contest, LewisGale Medical Center constructed a 10-foot wide by eight-foot-tall “Etch A Sketch” out of approximately 800 canned vegetables and nearly 150 boxes of stuffing. The structure weighs more than 800 pounds.

“Our colleagues continually show up for our patients, their families, and our communities,” LewisGale Chief Nursing Officer Amy Woods said. “We are elated to make a significant donation to such a worthy organization that helps our friends, family and neighbors.”

LewisGale staff and leaders will present the check and food donation at Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Salem office today to CEO and President Pamela Irvine.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a partner of Feeding America. For 40 years, the food bank’s ultimate mission has been to nourish neighbors, engage community partners and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The food bank’s primary function is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately $28 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through more than 400 food pantries and meal programs throughout our 26-county and 9-city service region.