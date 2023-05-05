Layman Distributing investing $6.8M, adding 42 jobs to expand Salem operation

Layman Distributing announced Friday that it will invest $6.8 million to expand its wholesale distribution operation in the City of Salem.

The move will have the company relocate to a facility at 2157 Apperson Drive that offers twice the square footage of its existing facility, doubling the company’s operational capacity.

The project will create 42 new jobs.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year, we look forward to our continued future growth and investment in the City of Salem and Southwest Virginia,” said Justin Keen, VP of Corporate Development for Layman Distributing. “Everyone from Mayor Renee Turk, City Manager Jay Taliaferro, Economic Development Director Tommy Miller, all the way down to City of Salem Water Department have given us a great deal of consideration that ultimately led to our decision to expand in the City of Salem.”

Founded in 1948, Layman Distributing is a small, woman-owned wholesale distribution company that began with a focus on distributing tobacco products and now offers more than 12,000 stock-keeping units of convenience and grocery store products to its customers, which include convenience stores, restaurants, universities, dining halls, vending services, and independent grocers.

“At Layman, we add value to the supply chain by presenting our customers with innovative C-store products, food-related programs, and delivering those efficiently to them,” said W. Scott Thomasson, VP of Sales, Purchasing, and Warehouse Operations. “This new facility will increase our efficiency so we can continue introducing new product lines, optimize inventory levels, and provide new services. Additionally, this new facility will also give Layman the space to show off our new virtual Convenience Store and Test Kitchen.

“The Layman family and her employees have worked hard to realize this place in our history, and we can’t wait to enjoy a beautiful new home to showcase all we can do for our customers, employees, and community. Our vision is to become the preeminent C-store and food distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region, and now that vision has an opportunity to be realized,” Thomasson said.

“The City of Salem is proud and excited to have Layman Distributing continue its legacy with us,” said Salem Mayor Renee Turk. “Since 1948, this family-owned business has competitively and faithfully served this area, growing in leaps and bounds because of its outstanding customer service and personal relationships. The Layman family is truly living its business mission by expanding its one-stop retail and restaurant specialty business into a larger facility in Salem. This demonstrates the employees’ commitment to helping their customers’ businesses grow as they grow, and we are thrilled they will remain a part of our Salem community.”