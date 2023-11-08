Countries
Lawmakers request President Monroe's home in Oak Hill designated as unit of National Park System
Politics, Virginia

Lawmakers request President Monroe’s home in Oak Hill designated as unit of National Park System

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

President James Monroe called the mansion at Oak Hill in Aldie, Virginia home during and after his term as the fifth president of the United States.

Monroe was born in Westmoreland County in 1758 and was the last Founding Father to serve as president.

The historic property, which is also a site of important artifact discoveries of the Manahoac Native American people and even dinosaur bones, is under private ownership. The mansion and outbuildings were well preserved and the owners now wish for the property to come under federal management to share with the public the story of the former president and the craftspeople and enslaved African Americans who also lived on the property.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, all of Virginia, sent a letter requesting that the National Park Service (NPS) conduct a reconnaissance survey to evaluate the suitability of designating Oak Hill in Loudoun County as a unit of the National Park System.

“Oak Hill has clear historic value to our nation, and we believe that the property would make an excellent and appropriate addition to the National Park System, especially with the quickly approaching semi-quincentennial celebration of our nation in 2026,” wrote Wexton, Warner and Kaine.

Monroe’s long career of public service included serving as a U.S Senator from Virginia, the 12th and 16th Governor of Virginia, the U.S. Secretary of State under President James Madison, and the fifth President of the U.S from 1817 to 1825. One of his most known achievements is the Monroe Doctrine, which continues to influence U.S. foreign policy.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

