Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Lawmakers push USPS for answers about mail delays, disruptions in Richmond area
Politics, Virginia

Lawmakers push USPS for answers about mail delays, disruptions in Richmond area

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

United States Postal Service delays and disruptions continue to impact Virginians in the Richmond area.

Today, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine led a bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers in pressing the USPS on the mail delivery delays and disruptions. Sen. Mark R. Warner and U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan, Rob Wittman, Abigail Spanberger, Jen Kiggans and Bob Good joined Kaine in sending the letter.

The push by lawmakers follows an alarming report that the Richmond VA Medical Center recently received hundreds of colon cancer test samples via USPS that are unusable because they exceed the 15-day window for which the samples were valid. Some samples date as far back as mid-2023. In their letter, the lawmakers requested a briefing with USPS and a tour of the relevant USPS facility to better understand the causes of the delays and discuss what is being done to prevent them from happening again.

“We want to be clear; this is unacceptable,” the lawmakers wrote. “These issues with postal delays have caused unnecessary stress and harm for our constituents and suggest to us that the issues in the region are worse than we thought.”

The letter continues: “We are unsatisfied with the level of urgency and responsiveness the agency has demonstrated with the issues we have raised previously, and this must change with this new revelation. USPS has recently declined requests for meetings and tours to discuss these issues – Postal Service customers in Central Virginia deserve transparency and explanation, as soon as possible, regarding these issues.”

Richmond: Virginia lawmakers push USPS for transparency on mail delivery issues – Augusta Free Press

Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays – Augusta Free Press

USPS mail delivery delays affect Augusta County residents’ ability to pay taxes on time – Augusta Free Press

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Investigation looks at inmate contraband, preferential treatment at detention center
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

bob good
Politics, US & World

Bob Good, trying to fend off Republican primary challenger, touts endorsement of Rand Paul

Chris Graham
snow shovel in winter weather
Climate, Virginia

Warmer temps on tap next week in Virginia; expert says not to put away snow shovel

Crystal Graham

Next weekend is shaping up nicely with high temperatures at or above 60 degrees, but one AccuWeather senior meteorologist said winter isn't over yet.

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

VCU Poll: Virginia would vote for constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights

Chris Graham

Virginia would vote yes, overwhelmingly, to back a state law codifying the reproductive freedoms that had been enshrined in Roe v. Wade before being overturned in the Dobbs decision in 2022.

AED CPR first aid
Health, Virginia

Roanoke: City enhances public safety with five more Automated External Defibrillators at parks

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police investigating Monday shooting that sent man to hospital

Chris Graham
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Opinion

Tracy Pyles: Augusta County leaders need to shut up and take their medicine

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status