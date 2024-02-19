Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Lab schools at Germanna CC, Mary Washington scheduled to open fall 2024
Schools, Virginia

Lab schools at Germanna CC, Mary Washington scheduled to open fall 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
student school test
(© sebra – stock.adobe.com)

Contracts for lab schools at Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg have been accelerated with signatures complete and both schools scheduled to open in fall 2024.

Continuing Virginia’s role as the nation’s top leader in lab school development, the Virginia Department of Education is accelerating the momentum for educational innovation in the Commonwealth with the lab school contracts for GCC’s Future Educators Academy (FEA) and UMW’s Academy of Technology and Innovation (ATI). Both lab schools received approval from the Virginia Board of Education in November 2023.

“We are committed to giving Virginia’s students innovative options that spark their interests and expand their opportunities post-graduation,” President of the Virginia Board of Education Grace Creasey said. “These partnerships with the University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College are mission-focused and designed to meet the unique needs of their students and local communities.  We’re looking forward to both programs opening this fall.”

The Virginia Department of Education is working with 20 lab school higher education partners towards lab school openings.

“The University of Mary Washington’s Academy of Technology and Innovation will provide opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning experiences where computer and data science are applied across content areas, providing a unique model for high school education in the region,” Rebecca Towery, Executive Director of the Academy of Technology and Innovation at UMW, said. “We are excited about this next step towards opening the doors for the first cohort of 9th graders during the 2024-2025 school year.”

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor said the school system is honored to partner with UMW.

“ATI has a focus that has resonated with our community, and our partnership has the potential to reshape teacher training and the future of learning.  Our students and the community stand to benefit greatly from ATI,” Taylor said.

Taylor Landrie, Special Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives at Germanna Community College, said that GCC is excited to launch FEA in the fall.

“Central Virginia is facing a critical teacher shortage and this college partnership lab school will accelerate and streamline the pathway to careers in education for motivated future teachers. FEA students will graduate and begin teaching in only two years after their high school graduation with this innovative early college approach which embeds work-based learning in local school divisions, research-based best teaching practices, and whole-student support from day one,” Landrie said.

Culpeper County Schools Superintendent Anthony Brads said that Culpeper is one of the four inaugural K-12 members of the partnership and the school system is appreciative of GCC’s “willingness to partner with us in this effort to address the teacher shortage in the near term and provide a long-term workforce development opportunity going forward. By providing a fast-tracked pathway to teacher licensure, this program is an investment in our students and our community. We look forward to our first cohort of students next school year.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Kaine on House GOP push for Mayorkas impeachment: ‘We don’t view it as serious’
2 Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
3 Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
4 What was it that Tony Bennett said in the Wake Forest game that got him teed up?
5 What are they hiding? Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly court appeal

Latest News

don scott virginia house speaker
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott

Chris Graham
black student with headphones
Schools, Virginia

Black History Month: Teachers should look more like students sitting in front of them

Crystal Graham

A Virginia Tech professor appreciates how Black History Month celebrates Black culture but thinks that it’s something that should be discussed throughout the year in the classroom.

abortion rights
Health, Politics, US & World

Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia

Chris Graham

Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are pushing back against legislation establishing a right for women to obtain and use contraceptives.

Fentanyl
Health, Virginia

AG Miyares to host ‘One Pill Can Kill’ free training session in Winchester tomorrow

Rebecca Barnabi
US & World

‘Growing up healthy and wild’: Corolla horses welcome first foal of 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
Economy, US & World

GasBuddy: Gas prices up for the fourth consecutive week, with more upward pressure

Chris Graham
virginia tech
Police, Virginia

Montgomery County authorities put out notice on missing Virginia Tech student

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status