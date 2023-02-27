Countries
news kevin harts reality check tour to make stop in charlottesville
Culture

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour to make stop in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:

kevin hart reality checkComedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the addition of 12 new North American shows to his global 2023 Reality Check tour including Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Following a notable run of dates in South Africa and Abu Dhabi, Hart prepares to head to New Zealand, Australia and Europe before returning to North America.

Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar, and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

Last year’s run included more than 80 shows including performances in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco and many more.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out more than 100 arenas around the world.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. General sales will start on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available on KevinHartNation.com

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

