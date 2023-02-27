Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour to make stop in Charlottesville

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the addition of 12 new North American shows to his global 2023 Reality Check tour including Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Following a notable run of dates in South Africa and Abu Dhabi, Hart prepares to head to New Zealand, Australia and Europe before returning to North America.

Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar, and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

Last year’s run included more than 80 shows including performances in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco and many more.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out more than 100 arenas around the world.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. General sales will start on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available on KevinHartNation.com