Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Kam Robinson, an impact player as a freshman, looks to become a force at LB for Virginia
Sports

Kam Robinson, an impact player as a freshman, looks to become a force at LB for Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
kam robinson uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Kam Robinson, a four-star recruit who was the big get in Virginia’s 2023 prep signing class, was an immediate impact player at linebacker, even though he was playing a bit small.

“I was playing last year at, like, 225, so I was small out there, just doing it. Like, I wasn’t gonna let, just, because I was small, you know, mess up my game, because I know I can play with those dudes. I just had to get in my head at first, because I was playing a little timid, because I was, like, I’m just trying to do everything right, and I tried to do nothing wrong, and then that’s when you start messing up,” Robinson told reporters after a spring practice last week.

Robinson felt like he hit his stride in Week 4, in a 24-21 last-second loss to NC State, which went on to finish with nine wins.

Robinson had 11 tackles, a sack and a QB pressure on 65 snaps in the NC State game, and in the process added another level to what Virginia could do on defense.

Robinson finished his freshman season with 71 tackles, ranking third on the defense, 4.5 tackles for loss, which ranked second, and a team-leading two INTs, including a picksix in the 31-24 loss to then-#11 Louisville.

Robinson got a lot of reps in his true-freshman season, 474 snaps, and he earned a linebacker-unit-best 71.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

He feels like he’s just scratching the surface in terms of his ability to be disruptive.

“I’ve been just trying to get the little details right, like, to add discipline, fitting the right gaps, learning the whole defense, getting the D line straight, DBs, secondary, just trying to get all those little things right to better my game,” Robinson said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ben Cline poses for the cameras, playing tough guy on Mayorkas impeachment
2 Official count shows ‘concerning’ increase in individuals experiencing homelessness
3 ‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building
4 Albemarle County: Foxfield Races Steeplechase spring event to be held April 27
5 Transfer target Joshua Jefferson thinks he can ‘speed up’ Virginia’s tempo

Latest News

baseball
Sports

#9 Virginia gets back on track, notches mid-week win over George Mason, 11-5

Chris Graham
virginia state capitol
Climate, Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers reject Gov. Youngkin’s amendment to delay clean-energy opportunities

Crystal Graham

Lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly rejected an amendment today by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to a bill to establish the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank.

sprayground location at ralph sampson park simms
Local

Sprayground to open at Harrisonburg’s Ralph Sampson Park in summer of 2025

Crystal Graham

Starting in 2025, the Harrisonburg community will have another option to cool off in the summer.

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Mailbag: Reader with no grasp of basic facts lectures me on Virginia history

Chris Graham
Climate, Local, Schools

‘In its natural state’: Stuart Hall students prep pollinator garden in downtown Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
Lydia Campbell taken by Kate Simon for the Community Foundation
Economy, Local

Official count shows ‘concerning’ increase in individuals experiencing homelessness

Crystal Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals erupt at the plate, blast Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 16-7

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status