Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty
Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty

A Fauquier County dog breeder has been found guilty of 60 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Irina Barrett will be sentenced in February of 2024.

In January 2020, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant after learning about the gross neglect of an 8-month-old Doberman puppy who died due to lack of proper veterinary treatment.

After searching Barrett’s residence, authorities found 75 Dobermans and French Bulldogs living in deplorable conditions with serious health issues.

“Our animal cruelty laws exist to protect pets from a life of abuse and neglect,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m thrilled that this heartbreaking story has a happy ending because of the hard work and dedication of my office.”

The Fauquier SPCA has cared for the abused dogs since January of 2020.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

