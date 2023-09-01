Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
John Means gets the win in rehab start as Tides shut out Red Sox, 4-0
Sports

John Means gets the win in rehab start as Tides shut out Red Sox, 4-0

Chris Graham
Published date:

The Norfolk Tides (79-49) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (70-58), 4-0, on Thursday night at Polar Park.

The first run of the game didn’t score until the fifth inning. With two outs, Maverick Handley blasted his fourth home run of the season for two runs.

The 2-0 lead allowed MLB rehab starter John Means to earn the win, getting a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth.

Means finished with 5.0 innings, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six.

The bullpen continued with similar success after relieving Means. Ryan Watson and Nick Vespi each earned holds by tossing scoreless sixth and seventh innings.

In the eighth, two more runs crossed for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, after Joey Ortiz ripped a two-run double to put the score at 4-0. Mike Baumann and Logan Gillaspie tossed scoreless innings consecutively as well, combining for a three-hit shutout.

Game 4 of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:45 p.m. Norfolk is scheduled to throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-6, 3.72) while Worcester has LHP Brandon Walter (2-5, 4.75) listed as their starter.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

john rudzinski
Sports

John Rudzinski has high expectations for the Virginia D heading into Year 2

Scott Ratcliffe
uva soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Early goal from Stephen Annor stands up for UVA in 1-0 win over George Mason

Chris Graham

The Virginia men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over George Mason on Thursday night after a physical battle in which Stephen Annor’s first goal as a Cavalier proved to be the difference. 

uva women's soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #12 Virginia sneaks past unranked West Virginia, 2-1

Chris Graham

Sophomore Meredith McDermott turned in her second brace of the season with a pair of first-half goals to help lift No. 12 Virginia to a 2-1 victory over West Virginia at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.

baseball
Sports

Carter Aldrete hits three homers: Richmond blasts Yard Goats, 17-10

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Lynchburg scores 6-4 win over Fredericksburg Nationals

Chris Graham
Local

The sound of silence: Oldest operating music store in SAW area closed

Rebecca Barnabi
road travel
Events, Virginia

Traffic alert: Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax County will increase road travel Sept. 5-11

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy