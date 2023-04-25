Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsjoe biden announces bid for re election yep were getting biden trump ii
U.S./World

Joe Biden announces bid for re-election: Yep, we’re getting Biden-Trump II

Chris Graham
Published date:
biden trump
(© No-Mad – Shutterstock)

Americans, who don’t agree on much, are unified on one thing: we don’t want another Biden vs. Trump presidential election.

Bad news: we’re going to get ourselves another Biden vs. Trump presidential election.

“Let’s finish the job. I know we can,” Joe Biden said in a video announcing the launch of his re-election campaign that was released on Tuesday.

It’s not like this was a state secret. Biden had been hinting, outright saying, that he was going to run for months, in the face of polls that have even a majority of Democrats saying they’d prefer somebody else.

But no one else is emerging on the thin Democratic bench. Vice President Kamala Harris is even less liked than Biden, and no other Democrats have anything resembling a national profile.

Republicans are, similarly, stuck with Donald Trump, who was elected president in 2016 despite losing the popular vote by 3 million votes, then was trounced in his re-election bid in 2020, losing to Biden by more than 7 million votes.

Trump formally entered the race months ago, ahead of a $250 million civil suit being filed against him and his company, and criminal charges filed in a case related to the payout he made to a porn actress in 2016.

The Republican frontrunner is also likely to face additional criminal charges in Georgia related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he continues to insist, without any evidence backing him up, was stolen from him.

Trump’s campaign has been spending big money on cable on TV ads aimed at kneecapping his likely biggest GOP nomination rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who can’t seem to get out of his own way, to the point that a major donor announced earlier this month that he is taking a “pause” from DeSantis.

The strategy harkens back to a similar move by the Bill Clinton 1996 re-election campaign going big early on TV to lay the groundwork for the fall campaign, but comes with risks for Trump, whose 2020 campaign fell far short of its fundraising goals, and had to pull back on its TV ads late in the campaign because it was out of cash.

But in the here and now, Trump seems to have clear sailing toward the Republican nomination.

Biden, who is 80, and would be 86 at the end of a second term in 2029, stakes his claim to the Democratic nomination on being the only candidate who can beat Trump.

“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said in his announcement video.

If it feels like America is stuck in neutral, it’s because we are.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

health care
U.S./World

Veterans Health Administration ‘knocking last year out of the water’ with hiring

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bailey, Thomas homers push Flying Squirrels to 4-2 win in series opener at Bowie

Chris Graham

San Francisco Giants prospects Patrick Bailey and Andy Thomas delivered a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

author john grisham
Virginia

Author John Grisham on ‘Talk Justice’ podcast about importance of legal aid

Crystal Graham

John Grisham’s speech on the importance of legal aid and his experiences as a lawyer have been included in the latest episode of the “Talk Justice” podcast.

Virginia

Commonwealth and Taiwan sign memorandum on ‘sound bilateral economic and trade relationship’

Rebecca Barnabi
Timothy Hooke
Local

Augusta County: Authorities lead search for teen runaway from Mount Sidney

Chris Graham
us politics congress
U.S./World

Legislation encouraged to ban stock trading by members of Congress in wake of bank failures

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels roster features plenty of future San Francisco Giants starpower

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy