Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
JMU health expert: Tips to help prevent cold, flu, COVID, other illness
Health, Local

JMU health expert: Tips to help prevent cold, flu, COVID, other illness

Crystal Graham
Published date:
sick black man
(© Prostock-studio – stock.adobe.com)

It’s not too late for a flu shot this year, according to a James Madison University professor of health sciences. About a month into flu season, professor Suzanne Grossman said the flu shot is still effective.

“I get the flu shot every year and I usually get that sometime in October,” she said.

As the months get colder, viruses spread rapidly, said Grossman, who teaches a class on infectious diseases.

“This means people are closer together, which increases the likelihood that the virus will spread and also because it’s cooler outside, we’re not opening windows and having better ventilation, which can also increase the spread of the virus,” she said.

In addition to flu and the common cold, COVID cases are on the rise.

Grossman said the newest COVID vaccine is effective against the latest subvariant and is recommended for people who have not had the virus or the shot in the last two months.

“They’re especially effective in preventing against severe illness as well as hospitalization and death,”
said Grossman. “So, people who are vaccinated might still get ill with COVID or the flu but the illness that they get will likely be much less severe than if they hadn’t been vaccinated against the flu or COVID.”

There’s no vaccine for the common cold, but there are measures to help protect against it.

Grossman suggests washing hands, covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wearing a mask if you must go out.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

pedestrians in crosswalk
Police, Virginia

Age, alcohol a factor for large number of pedestrian fatalities in Virginia

Crystal Graham
uva strong
Football

Live Blog: Winless Virginia hosts William & Mary, ranked #9 in FCS

Chris Graham

Virginia, 0-5 in 2023, on an eight-game losing streak dating back to last fall, looks to get off the schneid with a tough FCS opponent, William & Mary, which comes in 4-1 and ranked ninth at the next level down.

soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Late header from Stephen Annor draws UVA into 1-1 draw with Boston College

Chris Graham

Stephen Annor scored on a header in the 78th minute to pull Virginia even with Boston College, and the result stood from there in ACC action Friday night at the Newton Soccer Complex.

Sharon VanName
Climate, Local

Waynesboro: Sharon VanName wants your vote for soil and water conservation board

Crystal Graham
Naseem Isaiah Roulack headshot
Police, Virginia

Reward increased to $20K for inmate who escaped from Henrico County hospital

Crystal Graham
nurse stress
Health, Local

Augusta Health removes mental health language from credentialing applications

Crystal Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Virginia man who completed two carjackings in one night sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy