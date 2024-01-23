Countries
Local, Schools

JMU business students, faculty to help community prepare free tax returns

Crystal Graham
Published date:
irs taxes
(© Michael Flippo – stock.adobe.com)

Business students and faculty at James Madison University will offer free tax return preparation services to community members with an annual household income up to $68,000.

This will be the ninth year for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Services are by appointment and will begin in February. Last year, the JMU VITA program assisted more than 500 taxpayers.

“Tax laws change every year, and 2023 is no exception. The good news is that there are fewer changes for the 2023 tax returns than we saw for the 2022 returns”, said Irana Scott, an accounting professor and the site administrator for the JMU VITA program. “We understand the tax laws and any changes and want to help taxpayers file accurate and complete returns. We are happy we can offer this service free of charge to the people of the area.”

More information about the program is available at https://www.jmu.edu/cob/accounting/vita.shtml.

For assistance, call (540) 568-7776 or email [email protected]

2023 tax changes

  • There are higher standard deductions for 2023.
  • The earned income tax credit may reduce taxes of low- and middle-income workers earning up to $63,398 in 2023. This is based on the filing status and number of dependents.
  • The child tax credit of $2,000 is the same in 2023 as in 2022.
  • The child and dependent care credit maximum is $2,100 in 2023 which is the same as in 2022.

To schedule an appointment

  • Go to https://jmutax.setmore.com
  • Choose tax preparation
  • Choose VITA
  • Pick your appointment date and time
  • Fill in your information

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

