James Madison University to host student sustainability summit on Saturday

James Madison University will host the 2024 Student Sustainability Summit on Saturday in Hartman Hall on the Harrisonburg campus.

The summit’s goal is to encourage students to use Sustainable Development Goals as a framework for discussing a variety of initiatives and research in hopes of increasing awareness about student efficacy around sustainability issues.

Talking about climate change can lead to anxiety for some people who find it a difficult subject to discuss.

“People have a hard time making the connection, and we don’t know how to talk about it,” said Debbie Sturm, graduate psychology professor, who will give the keynote address at the summit. “We don’t have the language to talk about it, we don’t know where you’re supposed to talk about it or how.”

The summit, put on by Sustainable Shenandoah Valley, will be held from 8 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

It will feature 15 presentations from students from area universities, each exploring different attempts to combat a variety of issues addressed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Presentations will take three forms, from traditional interest sessions to roundtable discussions and interactive programs.

Local community partner organizations will discuss how their organizations are working to address the needs expressed in the SDGs through both an organization panel and tabling session.

The summit is a collaboration between JMU, Mary Baldwin University, Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College and Blue Ridge Community College.

More information is available at https://sites.google.com/view/2024-student-summit/home