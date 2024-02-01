Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jake Denton announces candidacy for Second District Democratic nomination
Politics, US & World

Jake Denton announces candidacy for Second District Democratic nomination

Chris Graham
Published date:
jake denton
Photo: Jake Denton for Congress

A second Democrat is entering the race for the party nomination in the Second Congressional District in the 2024 election cycle.

Jake Denton, a Virginia Beach constitutional law and civil rights attorney, announced his intention to run for the Democratic Party nomination on Wednesday.

According to a press release from his campaign, Denton, a University of Virginia and College of William & Mary School of Law alum, has raised more than $100,000 for the run since testing the waters on a nomination battle a month ago.

“My wife Katie and I grew up in Virginia Beach and love raising our children in Hampton Roads. I’ve practiced law throughout the 2nd District for 12 years. Before law school, I worked as a journalist, covering disadvantaged communities and our local economy,” Denton said. “First as a writer and now as a constitutional and civil rights attorney, I have always considered it my job to call out and fight injustice. I’m proud to represent clients in anti-defamation, sexual harassment, and discrimination cases. Our Constitution, civil rights, and the rule of law are critically important to me.

“I believe in finding common ground to solve big problems. We need a leader in the 2nd District who’s focused on building our economy, restoring reproductive rights, and protecting the rule of law,” Denton said. “But extremists – Donald Trump and his followers – are threatening our Constitution and basic freedoms like the right to choose and the right to vote. Trump tried to overturn the last election and claims he’s above the law. Trump talks openly about turning our democracy into a dictatorship. Americans deserve better.”

The first announced candidate in the Second District Democratic nomination race is Missy Cotter Smasal, a U.S. Navy veteran, who earlier this week got the support of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which added Smasal to its Red to Blue program, which will give Smasal access to strategic guidance, staff resources, candidate trainings, and more.

The eventual Democratic nominee will face incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans in the November election.

Kiggans who unseated Democrat Elaine Luria by a 3.4 percent in the 2022 midterms.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

Basketball, Sports

We all have been wanting Jake Groves to shoot more: Boy, did he

Chris Graham
football money
Football, Sports

Are we really supposed to feel sorry for Jeff Hafley that he had to go back to the NFL?

Chris Graham

Jeff Hafley was making just under $3 million a year to win five and a half games a year as the Boston College football coach.

crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man convicted in charges related to accident that killed 7-year-old girl

Crystal Graham

A Norfolk man who was involved in an accident that killed a 7-year-old in 2022 pleaded no contest to associated charges.

tim kaine
Politics, US & World

Tim Kaine on Middle East tensions: ‘I don’t think the U.S. needs to be in another war’

Chris Graham
virginia politics
Business & Economy, Health, Virginia

Virginia dairy issues recall of cheese, skyr products due to pasteurization issue

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Climate, Politics, US & World

Lawmakers introduce legislation to measure, report environmental impacts of AI

Rebecca Barnabi
house value increase graphic
Business & Economy, Local

Charlottesville 2024 reassessments are in; values increased 5 percent on average

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status