Missy Cotter Smasal set to get foundational support for Second District campaign

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has its eyes on flipping the Virginia Second District U.S. House seat back to the blue side.

The DCCC announced Monday that it has added U.S. Navy veteran Missy Cotter Smasal to its Red to Blue program, which will give Smasal access to strategic guidance, staff resources, candidate trainings, and more.

Smasal is gearing up for a challenge at Republican Jen Kiggans, who unseated Democrat Elaine Luria by a 3.4 percent in the 2022 midterms.

“Missy Cotter Smasal has the experience, background, and momentum to take on Jen Kiggans and give Coastal Virginians the advocate in Congress that they deserve,” said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene, a U.S. House member from the state of Washington. “Kiggans repeatedly voted to cut resources for veterans and is actively working to restrict abortion access across the Commonwealth. Voters want sensible leadership that will work for them, not a representative beholden to an extreme MAGA agenda. That’s why Missy will flip this district and deliver results for Coastal Virginians.”

The Kiggans flip in 2022 preceded a flip back in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly cycle. The Second Congressional District overlaps House District 84 and House District 97, both of which were won by Democrats as Virginia Democrats took back control of the House of Delegates.

Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential election, won the Second District by a 4.7 percent margin.