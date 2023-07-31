Countries
Jacksonville man dead after hit and run accident in Hopewell City
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A Jacksonville, Fla., man is dead after a hit and run accident in Hopewell City early Saturday morning.

Andre Bassette, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 12:25 a.m.

Virginia State Police report they responded to an accident at the intersection of Ashland Street and Oaklawn Boulevard.

According to police, a 1998 Dodge Ram ran the stop light at Ashland Street and struck a 2021 Toyota Camry.  The Camry spun out and struck the signal light pole in the intersection.

The Ram overturned and the driver fled on foot.

The driver of the Camry who died at the hospital was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State police crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the VSP at (804) 609-5656 or email [email protected]

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

