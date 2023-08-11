Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Jacksonville holds Norfolk Tides bats silent in 5-1 win
Sports

Jacksonville holds Norfolk Tides bats silent in 5-1 win

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (68-42) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (53-57), 5-1, on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Tides,  the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, got on the board quickly to begin play as Connor Norby checked in with his 30th double of the season to lead off the game. Heston Kjerstad dropped a ball into left field for a single to bring Norby around from second to plate the game’s first run.

With two away in the home half of the second, Jerar Encarncion got a pitch he could handle and cleared the fence in right field for a two-run home run that put the Jumbo Shrimp in the lead, 2-1.

Both starting pitchers would post consecutive scoreless frames following the second inning home run, turning the game into a pitcher’s duel as the game progressed. Cade Povich kept the Tides in the game through five innings, allowing two walks and four hits while striking out four along the way.

The game remained close going into the bottom of the sixth until Jordan Groshans drove in a run for the Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, with a bloop single to left. Encarnacion followed him up with his second home run of the night to bring the game to a 5-1 score.

The Tides got runners on base in the late innings, but were unable to rally and ultimately fell to Jacksonville, 5-1 on Thursday night.

Norfolk looks to bounce back tomorrow against Jacksonville with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 4.50) is slated to make the start for Norfolk and the Jumbo Shrimp will trot out LHP Ryan Weathers (Jacksonville Debut).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Seaton, Augusta County BOS raise the stakes in battle for government transparency
2 Poll: Virginians see inflation, rising cost of living as most important issue facing the state
3 Virginia has some winnable games on its 2023 schedule: Can the ‘Hoos get to five wins?
4 The latest on the ACC: ‘Significant roadblocks’ to Stanford, Cal, no movement on SMU
5 On the field, go O’s: Off the field, the sooner we can be rid of the Angeloses, the better

Latest News

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Lynchburg scores nine in the third, cruises to 12-6 win over FredNats

Chris Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Strong pitching effort keys Richmond in 5-1 win over Bowie

Chris Graham

A four-run rally in the sixth inning and a solid pitching performance rocketed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at The Diamond.

solar
Environment, Local

Charlottesville nonprofit, City of Hampton aim to educate residents on solar panels

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville nonprofit has partnered with the city of Hampton to make solar panels more affordable for residents.

jail police
Police, Virginia

Texas man sentenced to 25 years for role in Southwest Virginia meth operation

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Politics, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of teen relative

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Virginia

Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia

Crystal Graham
sydney sundance smith
Sports

Waynesboro fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith set to fight on BKFC 48 on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy