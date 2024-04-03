Countries
Sports

Jackson Holliday leads Norfolk Tides homer parade in 10-6 win at Charlotte

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides Jackson Holliday led off the game with a homer, starting a long-ball parade in a 10-6 Norfolk Tides win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday at Truist Field.

The homer from Holliday (.316/.333/.737) was his second of the season. Connor Norby (.444/.450/.833) followed Holliday’s leadoff homer with his second homer of the season.

Heston Kjerstad (.529/.529/.941) added a two-run shot, his second homer of the season, in the fifth to make it 4-0 Tides, and Kyle Stowers (.333/.368/.722) led off the sixth with a solo shot.

That was Stowers’ second homer of the season.

Cade Povich, the #9 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, got the win, putting in six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out five, on 75 pitches.

