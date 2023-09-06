Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Jackson Holliday gets first Triple-A hit, but Norfolk Tides drop opener to Jacksonville, 9-4
Sports

Jackson Holliday gets first Triple-A hit, but Norfolk Tides drop opener to Jacksonville, 9-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (81-51) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (65-67), 9-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, struck the first blow this evening only two batters into the night’s action. Jacksonville’s shortstop, Jacob Amaya, took a 1-0 cutter the other way for a solo home run that just barely cleared the wall in right for the 1-0 first inning lead.

A couple of scoreless frames followed the blast until the top of the fourth when Amaya sent another one to the seats, this time to left-center to tack on another run for Jacksonville. Later in the frame, Peyton Burdick collected an RBI single to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 advantage.

Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dipped into the Jacksonville lead in the home half of the fourth with Heston Kjerstad driving one to straightaway center for a solo shot to get the Tides on the board.

A four-run fifth inning for Jacksonville began with Amaya driving in his third run of the game on a single up the middle. The next batter, Troy Johnston, proceeded to launch a three-run home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead by six runs.

The ball continued to fly out of the ballpark in the bottom of the fifth with Lewin Díaz belting one to right-center for a solo home run. They continued to rally by loading the bases for Colton Cowser who checked in with a sac fly to put three ticks on the board for Norfolk.

After Jackson Holliday collected his first Triple-A hit in the seventh with a hustle double down the right field line, he came around to score the fourth run of the game for the Tides on a Connor Norby sac fly to cut the Norfolk deficit to three.

A two-out triple from Burdick scratched two runs for the Jumbo Shrimp in the ninth and they would close it out in the bottom half of the inning, tagging Norfolk with the series opening loss.

Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night against Jacksonville with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Scheduled to take the ball for the Tides is LHP John Means (1-0, 0.96) and the Jumbo Shrimp will send RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (6-9, 6.16) to the hill.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
2 State Police confirms Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force set to dissolve on Sept. 30
3 State Police: Crimora man dead following fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday
4 ACC Power Rankings: Week 1 results cause early shakeup in the rankings 
5 Mailbag: Does Tony Elliott have any clue what he is doing? Will UVA win a game this year?

Latest News

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals held to two hits in 4-0 loss to Delmarva on Tuesday

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Ryan Murphy strikes out five, Squirrels top RubberDucks, 4-2, in series opener

Chris Graham

Ryan Murphy continued his hot late-season stretch, striking out five in five scoreless innings, to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

economy
Economy, U.S.

What strong economy?: Americans continue to struggle financially

Rebecca Barnabi

For generations, the American dream has been obtainable through hard work. But many are struggling just to work toward it.

tony muskett
Sports

Notebook: Tony Muskett ‘day-to-day’ for UVA heading into weekend matchup with JMU

Scott Ratcliffe
(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)
Culture, U.S.

Enrichment activities such as stroller walking can improve feline health

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local, Police

State Police confirms Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force set to dissolve on Sept. 30

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

ACC Power Rankings: Week 1 results cause early shakeup in the rankings 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy