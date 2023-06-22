Israeli container shipping company to relocate and expand headquarters in Virginia Beach

A global container shipping company will invest approximately $30 million in Virginia Beach to relocate and expand its headquarters.

ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co. LLC is a subsidiary of publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM).

The Commonwealth competed with other states for the project, which will create several hundred jobs in the next five years.

“It was a priority for ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC to retain its headquarters in the Commonwealth and secure employment opportunities in the Hampton Roads region for years to come,” Youngkin said. “Virginia is a leader in supply chain management thanks to our infrastructure, robust transportation network, and world-class Port of Virginia, and ZIM is a vital shipping partner that advances our position in this important industry. We are pleased that ZIM will continue its growth in the Commonwealth.”

ZIM was founded in Israel in 1945 and established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in more than 300 ports. ZIM provides customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services through digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values.

“We are very pleased with the purchase of this first-class new office building, which will serve our growing shipping business in the U.S., a pivotal country for our strategy and our global network. The new office will provide a first-rate work environment for our valued employees, as they continue to deliver our signature personal, top-quality service to customers. This office expansion is vital to ZIM’s commitment to the North American market and to the expansion of our capacity in the region with our new LNG- Green Energy vessels fleet,” ZIM President and CEO Eli Glickman said.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the Hampton Roads region’s strategic location and proximity to The Port of Virginia will encourage further growth in the U.S. market for ZIM.

“A pro-business environment, robust workforce, and effective collaboration are the hallmarks of economic development in Virginia, and this significant project will make the Commonwealth even more attractive for additional investments in the logistics sector,” Merrick said.

Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards said The Port of Virginia has a collaborative relationship with ZIM and is pleased the company has chosen Virginia.

“ZIM is an important global ocean carrier and its benefits to the region and state can be counted in terms of jobs, investment and growing cargo volumes. The company’s decision to remain in Virginia is a clear indicator that this state is a world-class destination for maritime-related business,” Edwards said.