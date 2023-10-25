Initial claims for unemployment up in Commonwealth, but remain at pre-pandemic levels

Unemployment claims in the Commonwealth remain at typical pre-pandemic levels experienced in 2019, but increased in the most recent filing week records are available.

For the week ending October 14, 2023, initial claims for employment in Virginia increased by 1,655 from the previous week. Continued weeks claimed were 12,355, which is a 100 percent increase from the number of claims in the same week in 2022.

One industry was reported to account for 93 percent of claims. Of the claims, 53 percent were from professional, scientific and technical services; administrative and support and waste management; manufacturing; and health care and social assistance.

Across the United States, initial claims decreased by 13,000 to 198,000. In the same week in 2022, 178,773 initial claims for employment were made.

Most U.S. states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. Texas had the largest decrease, followed by New York, California and New Jersey.

The second largest increase was in Virginia.