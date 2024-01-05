Inclement weather forecast: Augusta County Schools cancels all weekend events

Augusta County announced on social media this afternoon that all school-related activities and events are cancelled for Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Activities and athletic events, home or away, will not be held at Augusta County Schools this weekend, and outside organizations will not be permitted to use school facilities.

The decision comes after forecasts calling for inclement weather in the Shenandoah Valley which could include sleet and freezing rain.

