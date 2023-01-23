Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty.

This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control.

“I’m so proud of the work done by my Environmental Section on behalf of our client, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Illegal landfills are a nuisance to communities, and I’m glad we were able to resolve the situation,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In addition to a civil penalty, the court order requires the Greene County landfill’s owner to immediately cease operation of the illegal landfill and to come into compliance with Virginia’s environmental laws and regulations.

“Enforcement actions like this support DEQ’s statutory policy to protect the environment of Virginia in order to promote the health and well-being of the Commonwealth’s citizens. DEQ is grateful for the assistance from the Office of the Attorney General in securing this result as it promotes the understanding that the common good lies in environmental compliance and stewardship, and that noncompliance is more costly than compliance,” said DEQ Director Michael Rolband.