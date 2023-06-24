Countries
Local

I-81 southbound and exit ramp reopen near Winchester after emergency bridge repairs

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road
(© monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

Emergency bridge repairs on southbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County at mile marker 317.3 near Winchester are complete.

The southbound right lane and the on-ramp from Route 11 at exit 317 reopened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, and traffic delays have cleared.

Contractors made temporary repairs in the right lane of the southbound I-81 bridge over the Winchester & Western Railroad before rainfall arrived Friday evening. Crews plan to makte more extensive repairs in another week or two.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

