I-81 southbound and exit ramp reopen near Winchester after emergency bridge repairs

Emergency bridge repairs on southbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County at mile marker 317.3 near Winchester are complete.

The southbound right lane and the on-ramp from Route 11 at exit 317 reopened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, and traffic delays have cleared.

Contractors made temporary repairs in the right lane of the southbound I-81 bridge over the Winchester & Western Railroad before rainfall arrived Friday evening. Crews plan to makte more extensive repairs in another week or two.