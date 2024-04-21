Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home How much better would UVA have projected if Reece Beekman had returned?
Sports

How much better would UVA have projected if Reece Beekman had returned?

Bryan Paul Hagen
Published date:
reece beekman uva bc acc tournament
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

I had the pleasure of watching a piece on now-former UVA point guard Reece Beekman yesterday. I must say I liked him before, and after the piece I can say the guy is a class act.

There’s been a lot of time the last few off-seasons here in Central Virginia to lament the seasons that have come and gone, and as Tony Bennett and staff scramble to plug and play, and try to piece together a good product for next season, you can’t help but wonder.

I don’t pretend to me an advanced metrics guy. I mean, I did OK in math until I hit trigonometry, and then, well, let’s just say I’m glad Mr. Morris was a tennis fan (I played tennis for four years in high school and was actually pretty decent). But all of that aside, how much better is UVA if Beekman had exercised the COVID option and gave it another shot next season? I think the short answer is “marginally better.”

In a world where Bennett is looking to have a big guard with a killer instinct like Ty Jerome, it seems like the level of uncertainty for the next floor general remains at a fever pitch. Sure, those teams had multiple guys who could get you a bucket if and when you needed it, but I’m not so sure we have that now, well, I’m almost certain.

I was a member of the hit parade wondering in bewilderment why Andrew Rohde kept getting all the minutes he did.

Especially when he often looked snakebitten on offense and was never a threat to kill you with his shooting ability. Yes, he was a different player up in Minnesota, and he should get some love for that. But UVA is not a top 3 seed in the ACC this last season without Beekman.

I wanna believe UVA will figure it out, heck, even evolve a little bit. Bennett has historically been able to get maximum bang for his buck from guys other major programs wouldn’t roll the dice on.

Maybe it’s point guard by committee, maybe it’s lots of different lineups and a smorgasbord of plug and play. The systems in place aren’t easily learned, we know that.

I want to believe someone will emerge as a reliable point guard. Replacing a guy like Beekman, Jerome, or even the feisty Kihei Clark are not things that the current college basketball landscape easily offers, even to elite programs. And though it’s been a hot minute since our ‘Hoos have had any measure of extra circular success, the program is still elite and I’m still a believer Tony will figure it out but it may have to be with a band and not a solo artist.

Bryan Paul Hagen

Bryan Paul Hagen

Top News

1 Ken Mitchell is the kind of Democrat who can win in our part of Virginia
2 Student leaders announce grant awards; happy to contribute ‘something good in the world’
3 Mailbag: What is going on with the Virginia women’s basketball program?
4 Virginia backup point guard Dante Harris is hitting the transfer portal: Analysis
5 Virginia DMV: 35 pedestrians killed, 442 injured on Virginia roads in 2024

Latest News

Christopher Tilghman
Arts & Media, Local

Bookshop to celebrate retired UVA professor Christopher Tilghman’s new novel

Crystal Graham
coach mox
Sports

Mailbag: What is going on with the Virginia women’s basketball program?

Chris Graham

Virginia players Cady Pauley, Alexia Smith and Mir McLean, who was out for 15 months due to an ACL, entered the transfer portal this week.

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT construction schedule for the week of April 22-26

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of April 22-26

Chris Graham
climate change
Climate, Politics, US & World

Using pre-bunking to combat climate change misinformation before it takes hold

Roddy Scheer
fascism
Politics, US & World

Down with Big Brother: Warrantless surveillance makes a mockery of the Constitution

John Whitehead
softball
Sports

Virginia sweeps doubleheader at #3 Duke, taking weekend series in Durham

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status