Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1

The Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas benefit concert returns on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waynesboro’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

A variety of talented musicians from across the Shenandoah Valley are scheduled to perform including Faithful Men, The Men in Grey of Virginia Military Institute, vocalist Melissa Swisher, harpist Addie Tocci, Votix of Eastern Mennonite University, VMI Pipe Band Duet, violinist Justina Hodgson, and vocalist Dr Brian Stisser.

All of the musicians are sharing their gifts of music to support the Hospice of the Shenandoah, according to a news release.

Admission is free. An offering will be taken to benefit Hospice of the Shenandoah.

The church is located at 1700 Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 942-9452.