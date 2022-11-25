Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news hospice of the shenandoah annual christmas concert returns on dec 1
Culture

Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1

Crystal Graham
Published:

hospice of the shenandoah concertThe Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas benefit concert returns on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waynesboro’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

A variety of talented musicians from across the Shenandoah Valley are scheduled to perform including Faithful Men, The Men in Grey of Virginia Military Institute, vocalist Melissa Swisher, harpist Addie Tocci, Votix of Eastern Mennonite University, VMI Pipe Band Duet, violinist Justina Hodgson, and vocalist Dr Brian Stisser.

All of the musicians are sharing their gifts of music to support the Hospice of the Shenandoah, according to a news release.

Admission is free. An offering will be taken to benefit Hospice of the Shenandoah.

The church is located at 1700 Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 942-9452.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

coach mox

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
Scott Ratcliffe
police

Chesapeake Walmart shooter left ‘Death note,’ purchased gun day of shooting
Chris Graham

Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing purchased the 9 mm handgun he used to kill six co-workers on the morning of the Tuesday shooting, according to local police, who also released the details of the “Death note” he left on his...

seed project arts incarnate harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Christmas carol sing-along concert event planned for Dec. 2
Crystal Graham

Arts Incarnate presents a live concert of Harrisonburg’s own “The Soil and the Seed Project” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

staunton

Staunton: City offers free parking to holiday shoppers in downtown business district
Crystal Graham
republican democrat

‘The Progressive Liberal’ drawing real-life heat wrestling in Trump Country
Chris Graham
skiing

SCC: Be prepared for seasonal hazards like fire, theft, frozen pipes
Crystal Graham
Visit Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Goal of presentation, panel is to get residents ‘inspired to get outside’
Crystal Graham