'Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Anthony Gill in Washington Wizards win
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Anthony Gill in Washington Wizards win

Chris Graham
Published:
anthony gill
Photo: UVA Athletics

Anthony Gill gets somewhat regular minutes for the Washington Wizards, just not a lot of them.

On Wednesday, Gill, a 2016 UVA alum, got 23 minutes off the bench, and was productive in them, putting up 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, in a 100-97 Wizards win.

The 18-point effort is a career-high, and his third double-digit game in the 2022-2023 season, and ninth of his three-year NBA career.

Gill is averaging 3.0 points and 9.8 minutes in 34 games for the Wizards in 2022-2023, shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.

Gill was a double-digit scorer in his junior and senior seasons at Virginia, averaging 11.8 points per game in 2014-2015 and 13.8 points per game in 2015-2016.

News and notes

  • Boston (Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser) defeated New Orleans (Trey Murphy III) 125-114 on Wednesday. Brogdon had 20 points and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench for the Cs, while Hauser didn’t score (0-of-3 FG) in eight minutes. Murphy had 15 points (7-of-11 FG) in another start for the Pelicans.
  • Atlanta’s rally from 24 down fell short in a 114-105 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday. De’Andre Hunter rallied from a poor first half (two points, 1-of-8 FG) to finish with 16 points. Hunter also had nine rebounds in the loss.
  • Tonight: the Celtics travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets (Joe Harris) at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.

Chris Graham

