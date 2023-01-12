‘Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Anthony Gill in Washington Wizards win

Anthony Gill gets somewhat regular minutes for the Washington Wizards, just not a lot of them.

On Wednesday, Gill, a 2016 UVA alum, got 23 minutes off the bench, and was productive in them, putting up 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, in a 100-97 Wizards win.

The 18-point effort is a career-high, and his third double-digit game in the 2022-2023 season, and ninth of his three-year NBA career.

Gill is averaging 3.0 points and 9.8 minutes in 34 games for the Wizards in 2022-2023, shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.

Gill was a double-digit scorer in his junior and senior seasons at Virginia, averaging 11.8 points per game in 2014-2015 and 13.8 points per game in 2015-2016.

