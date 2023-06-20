Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newshiv infections on the rise in blue ridge health district testing offered june 27
Local

HIV infections on the rise in Blue Ridge Health District, testing offered June 27

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Three friends talking outside
Image courtesy cdc.gov

There has been a rise of new HIV infections in the Blue Ridge Health District. The Center for Disease Control estimates that one in five people with HIV are unaware of their status.

In observance of National HIV Testing Day, the BRHD is hosting two free events on June 27 at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.

  • Free rapid HIV and Hep C testing – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a simple finger stick, your test results will be ready in just 20 minutes. No appointment needed. (Door 1)
  • Free HIV and Hep C 101 workshop – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn the basics of HIV and Hep C preventions and management in this workshop designed to answer your questions. During the class, staff will also provide free, private HIV and Hep C testing. (Door 3)

“It is now more important than ever to get tested, learn all the ways to stop the spread of HIV,” read a newsletter sent out Friday.

National HIV Testing Day is observed on June 27 annually as a day to encourage testing for HIV, an infection that weakens the immune system over time. There is no known cure for the virus. However, the BRHD said, early detection is an important step in preventing its spread and ensuring those who test positive are able to live a healthy life.

The Blue Ridge Health District also offers regular sexual health education and testing programs.

The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department is located at 1138 Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville.

The Blue Ridge Health District is one of 35 health districts under the Virginia Department of Health. The BRHD includes Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa and Nelson County.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
2 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle convicted of four felonies in Frederick County
3 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Latest News

mark warner
U.S./World

Mark Warner: ‘No one, including the former president, should be above the law’

Chris Graham
guns congress
U.S./World

Biden expected to veto House resolution to disapprove ATF rule on pistol braces

Rebecca Barnabi

ATF issued a final rule declaring such weapons as short-barreled rifles after several deadly mass shootings involved stabilizing braces.

Allison Dugan
Local

Shenandoah Valley SBDC promotes assistant director to top job

Crystal Graham

The assistant director for the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has received a promotion – taking over the reins as director after the retirement of Joyce Krech.

hulls drive in theater lexington virginia
Culture

Coming attractions: New executive director coming to Hull’s Drive-In July 1

Crystal Graham
black bears
Local

Visitors are reminded to be aware of presence of bears on Blue Ridge Parkway

Rebecca Barnabi
Fork Union Military Academy Chris Panos
Sports

Fork Union Military Academy hires Chris Panos to start up postgrad lacrosse program

Chris Graham
child reading book in summer
Culture

Summer Lawn Party in Churchville celebrates end of Summer Reading Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy