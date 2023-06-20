HIV infections on the rise in Blue Ridge Health District, testing offered June 27

There has been a rise of new HIV infections in the Blue Ridge Health District. The Center for Disease Control estimates that one in five people with HIV are unaware of their status.

In observance of National HIV Testing Day, the BRHD is hosting two free events on June 27 at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.

Free rapid HIV and Hep C testing – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a simple finger stick, your test results will be ready in just 20 minutes. No appointment needed. (Door 1)

– 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a simple finger stick, your test results will be ready in just 20 minutes. No appointment needed. (Door 1) Free HIV and Hep C 101 workshop – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn the basics of HIV and Hep C preventions and management in this workshop designed to answer your questions. During the class, staff will also provide free, private HIV and Hep C testing. (Door 3)

“It is now more important than ever to get tested, learn all the ways to stop the spread of HIV,” read a newsletter sent out Friday.

National HIV Testing Day is observed on June 27 annually as a day to encourage testing for HIV, an infection that weakens the immune system over time. There is no known cure for the virus. However, the BRHD said, early detection is an important step in preventing its spread and ensuring those who test positive are able to live a healthy life.

The Blue Ridge Health District also offers regular sexual health education and testing programs.

The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department is located at 1138 Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville.

The Blue Ridge Health District is one of 35 health districts under the Virginia Department of Health. The BRHD includes Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa and Nelson County.