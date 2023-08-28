Countries
Historical play on Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive returns to Court Square Theater
Crystal Graham
shenandoah national park
Photo: Shenandoah National Park

After two previous sold-out productions, Can’t Feel at Home returns to Court Square Theater Aug. 31-Sept. 10.

Performances are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee showings at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 2-3 and Sept. 9-10.

Can’t Feel at Home tells the story of families displaced from their homes in the 1930s to create Shenandoah National Park and the Skyline Drive. Using oral histories and court documents, the late Dr. John T. Glick wrote the original script which was later adapted for the stage and directed by Stanley W. Swartz.

The first performances occurred last December when Court Square Theater sold out every show. A January 2023 remount also sold out prompting organizers to bring the popular musical back this fall.

Production

  • Co-produced by Joe Appleton and Dr. Bob Wolfe
  • Stage Manager – Madison Hill
  • Costumer – Lisa Klosinski
  • Lighting Technician – Liz Marin
  • Sound Technician – Wayne Berman
  • Cast members – Isabelle Beyeler, Brian Burkholder, Christopher Cabral, Steve Carpenter, Gabe Carr, Ellie Dalrymple, Alan Diehl, Lily Diehl, Shannon Dove, Phil Easley, Vesa Fhankum, Chaz Haywood, Jackie Hensley, Elizabeth Jerlinski, Mary Louise Johnston, Cameron Kaltenborn, Carinna Kaltenborn, Tori Kaltenborn, Anne Martin, Jakobh McHone, Marty Pavlik, Steve Phillips, Joe Seitz, Emily Stemper, Essie Tompkins, Naomi Tompkins, Virginia Tompkins and Ryan Woolsey.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

Tickets are available at courtsquaretheater.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

