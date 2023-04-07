Historian to lead walking discussion tour on Battle of New Market

Author and historian Sarah Bierle will lead a walking discussion on May 6 examining the days leading up to the Battle of New Market. The 90-minute tour will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Bierle is the managing editor at Emerging Civil War and works in the Education Department at American Battlefield Trust. Bierle is the author of Call Out The Cadets: The Battle of New Market.

She will lead a walking discussion on how and why the Union and Confederate forces arrived at the village of New Market and the battle that ensued on May 15, 1864; how the battle fit into the grand strategy of the Spring of 1864; and what happened at New Market on May 13 and 14 as a prelude to the more famous parts of the fight.

Participants should plan to walk one mile over uneven ground and a few significant slopes during the tour. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, sunscreen and walking shoes. Participants will receive a complimentary bottle of water and light refreshments.

The cost is $20 per person. The event is limited to 30 participants.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information call (866) 515-1864 or email [email protected]