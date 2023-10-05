Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Health departments to offer 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine by appointment
Health, Virginia

Health departments to offer 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine by appointment

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child vaccine
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at its five health departments.

The 2023-24 formula has been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. The formula includes a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the omicron variant XBB 1.5 of  SARS-CoV-2.

According to the FDA, an updated COVID-19 vaccine will help give you the best protection against COVID-19.

The vaccine is recommended by the CDC for everyone ages 6 months and older.

Appointments are required to get the vaccine at health departments.

Local health departments

  • Bath County Health Department, 51 Courthouse Hill Rd, Warm Springs, 540-839-7246
  • Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department, 110 N. Mason St, Harrisonburg, 540-574-5101
  • Highland County Health Department, 140 Fleisher Ave, Monterey, 540-468-2270
  • Lexington Rockbridge Health Department, 300 White St, Lexington,  540-463-3185
  • Staunton Augusta Health Department, 1414 N. Augusta St, Staunton, 540-332-7830

For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

uva football
Sports

Tony Elliott on this weekend’s must-win game for UVA: ‘It’s a 1-0 mentality’

Chris Graham
volunteer group
Culture, Virginia

Report ‘represents a unique moment’ of volunteerism across Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

The VCEI is a new resource that reveals information about how Virginians dedicate their time to organizations in their communities.

swimming
Sports

Roanoke College swimmers take victory lap after hounding trans teammate to quit

Chris Graham

Congratulations to the members of the Roanoke College women’s swim team, who hounded an unnamed would-be trans teammate into quitting, and held a press conference on Thursday to dunk on her.

farmer and son eating watermelon in corn field
Virginia

Permanent farm use placards available now; enforcement to begin July 1

Crystal Graham
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Culture, Sports

NFL hitting the right notes trying to draw in Taylor Swift fan base, says sports media expert

Crystal Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Virginia

Virginia: Weekend weather includes breezy conditions, below average temperatures

Crystal Graham
tracy pyles
Local, Politics

Podcast: Former Augusta County supervisor Tracy Pyles seeks commissioner of revenue post

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy