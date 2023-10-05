Health departments to offer 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine by appointment

The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at its five health departments.

The 2023-24 formula has been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. The formula includes a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the omicron variant XBB 1.5 of SARS-CoV-2.

According to the FDA, an updated COVID-19 vaccine will help give you the best protection against COVID-19.

The vaccine is recommended by the CDC for everyone ages 6 months and older.

Appointments are required to get the vaccine at health departments.

Local health departments

Bath County Health Department , 51 Courthouse Hill Rd, Warm Springs, 540-839-7246

, 51 Courthouse Hill Rd, Warm Springs, 540-839-7246 Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department , 110 N. Mason St, Harrisonburg, 540-574-5101

, 110 N. Mason St, Harrisonburg, 540-574-5101 Highland County Health Department , 140 Fleisher Ave, Monterey, 540-468-2270

, 140 Fleisher Ave, Monterey, 540-468-2270 Lexington Rockbridge Health Department , 300 White St, Lexington, 540-463-3185

, 300 White St, Lexington, 540-463-3185 Staunton Augusta Health Department, 1414 N. Augusta St, Staunton, 540-332-7830

For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.