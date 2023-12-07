Countries
Local

Harrisonburg: Local SPCA desperately seeks fosters for influx of dogs to shelter

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The surge of incoming dogs at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has already begun ahead of the holiday season.

The organization has an immediate need for temporary foster homes.

“Many of these dogs are in desperate need of a safe and loving environment as they await their forever homes. By becoming a foster parent, you can make a significant difference in the lives of these animals,” RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in a press release.

Many reasons exist for fostering, including providing a safe and loving environment for dogs in transition, helping dogs build trust, confidence and social skills, and playing a crucial role in preparing dogs for adoption. Fosters also contribute to the reduction of overcrowding in shelters.

RHSPCA provides support for foster families with veterinary care for the fostered dog, food and supplies, ongoing guidance and support from experienced staff, and a sense of community with fellow foster families.

“We’ve had 20 dogs come into our care in the last five days. The need for additional dog foster homes is immediate and urgent. We must create space in the shelter in anticipation of more intakes due to the cold weather. We’re asking foster families for a two-week commitment,” Nawaz said.

Visit RHSPCA’s website to sign up to foster a dog.

RHSPCA is also participating in the national Empty the Shelters event through December 16, during which adoption fees are reduced for dogs and cats.

